Palace and West Ham battling it out for £25m-rated EFL player with deal close

A deal for Brentford winger Said Benrahma is nearly done with Crystal Palace and West Ham United the two sides battling for him, according to a report from Le10 Sport.

The Algerian has not featured for the Bees this season amid lots of speculation about his future and links to a string of Premier League sides.

According to French outlet Le10 Sport, Palace and West Ham are the two remaining clubs battling to sign Benrahma but the saga is close to being concluded.

It is understood that the Championship club have set an asking price of £25 million for the winger but so far the offers made by both top-flight sides have been less than £20 million.

A report from The Guardian today has indicated that Palace hope to use some of the money from their impending sale of striker Alexander Sørloth to RB Leipzig to fund their move him.

Benrahma has turned heads with his performances for the Bees over the past two seasons – scoring 28 goals and providing 27 assists since arriving at the west London club ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Verdict

The Algerian has seemed set for a move to the Premier League ever since Brentford’s promotion push ended at the final hurdle earlier this summer but it appears his move will now be to either Palace or the Hammers.

They’ll be getting a dynamic player that is fantastic to watch and someone that can contribute goals and assists in the final third. He’s shown this season he doesn’t mind taking the team on his back and looks ready for a move to the top flight.

It’s going to be very interesting to see who wins the race for him and how he fares this season.