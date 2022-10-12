Pair of bizarre West Brom transfer situations outlined following Steve Bruce exit

West Bromwich Albion parted company with Steve Bruce earlier this week with the Baggies struggling towards the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Bruce has overseen just a single victory from the opening 13 fixtures of the season, which has left West Brom sitting 22nd in the table and only ahead of Huddersfield Town and Coventry City.

That’s particularly disappointing given the squad West Brom managed to build over the summer, as Bruce brought in the likes of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu.

Others arrived, including Martin Kelly and Tom Rogic on free transfers.

However, it’s another free agent, Erik Pieters, and Brandon Thomas-Asante that have an interesting narrative around their arrivals.

It’s noted by The Athletic that Pieters is Bruce’s neighbour, whilst Thomas-Asante was on the radar because he played with the former West Brom manager’s son-in-law at Salford City.

They write: “Brandon Thomas-Asante, initially appearing as the outlier in the group having signed for a fee from League Two Salford City, was on Bruce’s radar because he played for the same team as the manager’s son-in-law, Matt Smith. Pieters, who was released by Burnley in the summer and made his debut in the 0-0 draw at Carrow Road, is Bruce’s neighbour.”

34-year-old Pieters has made four appearances in the Championship, whilst Thomas-Asante has really impressed with a couple of goals in his six appearances. He’s been tussling with Karlan Grant in a bid to lead the line in recent weeks.

The Baggies head to Reading FC on Saturday for their first fixture since Bruce’s sacking.

The Verdict

This isn’t the type of insight you usually find when it comes to transfers but there’s surely good reason behind it.

Bruce’s squad was short after the summer and it was a trend that they picked up freebies, so Pieters makes sense in that regard.

When it comes to Thomas-Asante, though, it’s different. Whilst it seems strange what’s said here about him coming onto the radar through his son-in-law, it’s nothing new to be made aware of a player by a source.

As it is, that’s a deal that’s looking particularly good at this point.

Thoughts? Let us know!