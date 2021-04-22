Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Painfully average’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to player’s recent display in defeat v Coventry City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Stoke City’s poor run of form in the Championship continued on Wednesday evening, as they were beaten 3-2 by Coventry City at the bet365 Stadium. 

The Potters fell behind on the night shortly before half-time, as Tyler Walker opened the scoring for the visitors. Jacob Brown then equalised for the Potters just before the hour mark, but that leveller was short-lived.

Maxime Biamou put the Sky Blues back in front, before Sam Clucas drew Stoke level for the second time in the match. Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Viktor Gyokeres then scored the winner for Coventry with just 12 minutes remaining, as Mark Robins’ side held on to take an important three points, as they moved further clear of the relegation zone.

Stoke City goalkeeper Angus Gunn’s performance came in for some criticism, with the shot-stopper making his 15th appearance for the Potters, whilst on loan from Southampton.

Plenty of Stoke City fans took to social media to react to Gunn’s recent display in the defeat to Coventry City, and it’s fair to say that the majority weren’t impressed with his performance on the night.

