‘Painfully average’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to player’s recent display in defeat v Coventry City

Stoke City’s poor run of form in the Championship continued on Wednesday evening, as they were beaten 3-2 by Coventry City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters fell behind on the night shortly before half-time, as Tyler Walker opened the scoring for the visitors. Jacob Brown then equalised for the Potters just before the hour mark, but that leveller was short-lived.

Maxime Biamou put the Sky Blues back in front, before Sam Clucas drew Stoke level for the second time in the match. Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Viktor Gyokeres then scored the winner for Coventry with just 12 minutes remaining, as Mark Robins’ side held on to take an important three points, as they moved further clear of the relegation zone.

Stoke City goalkeeper Angus Gunn’s performance came in for some criticism, with the shot-stopper making his 15th appearance for the Potters, whilst on loan from Southampton.

Plenty of Stoke City fans took to social media to react to Gunn’s recent display in the defeat to Coventry City, and it’s fair to say that the majority weren’t impressed with his performance on the night.

Send Angus Gunn back, Jesus wept. He’s the 3rd best keeper we have on the books easily. #SCFC — Aars (@_Aars90) April 21, 2021

Time to phase out Angus Gunn, I would say. @stokecity #SCFC — Jo Brenden (@JoBrenden1) April 21, 2021

Can someone explain why Gunn is in goal tonight? #scfc — Stavross (@cannondog79) April 21, 2021

Bursik is levels ahead of Gunn — Dom (@SCFC_dom) April 21, 2021

Gunn is a shambles — Dan Miles (@DanSCFCMiles14) April 21, 2021

Send gunn back, I can’t cope with another season of him. — Nathan (@DabbsSCFC) April 21, 2021

Get Gunn off everytime he’s played him we concede to many daft goals scfc 😡STOCOV — mark leadbeater (@markleadbeater6) April 21, 2021

Angus Gunn hasn’t had one good game game in a stoke shirt, Davies and Bursik must be thinking what an earth they’ve done wrong!!! — Jack Wilson (@JackLewisWilson) April 22, 2021

Angus Gunn should've dealt with at least 2 of their goals — Stoke Hub (@stokehub) April 21, 2021

Has Angus Gunn even had one good game for us? — Robin Evans (@robin1302) April 21, 2021

Angus Gunn fills me with dread whenever the ball is near him. — Damian Lythgoe (@damian_lythgoe) April 21, 2021

Angus Gunn just doesn’t really save anything, he’s not even overtly terrible or poor it’s just generally a half decent shot goes at him and it goes in. He’s just painfully average and by the eye test and statistically, worse than Davies. — Matt Swift (@MSwift94) April 21, 2021