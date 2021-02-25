Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Painful to watch’ – These QPR fans were not impressed with one man in Preston stalemate

QPR endured somewhat of a frustrating night on Wednesday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End at Deepdale.

In a game of few chances in the second half in particular, Mark Warburton’s side were forced to settle for a point that means they are now unbeaten in their last seven games away from home.

Even so, there did seem to be a sense of disappointment from the club’s fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a fair amount of scrutiny, was Todd Kane.

The full-back, who had netted the winner in his side’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend, endured a less impressive night, not least with his delivery into the box.

According to WhoScored, Kane attempted no fewer than 12 crosses on Wednesday night, seven more than any other QPR player, although not a single one of them would find their target.

That is something that seemingly did not go unnoticed by the QPR fanbase, as they aired their views on their side’s performance, with Kane’s showing a particular talking point.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 27-year-old.


Article title: 'Painful to watch' – These QPR fans were not impressed with one man in Preston stalemate

