Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Painful’, ‘Pathetic’ – Many QPR fans react to recent events

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday in the Sky Bet Championship. 

Mark Warburton’s side saw their winning run brought to an abrupt end yesterday afternoon as Tyrese Campbell and Mario Vrancic scored for the visitors to earn the Potters a deserved victory in West London.

The result sees the R’s stay in fifth place as they continue to maintain their ambitions of finishing in the play-off places come the end of the season next year.

Naturally it didn’t take the QPR faithful long to react to their side’s performance after the final whistle, with many taking to social media to have their say on what they saw from their side.

Quiz: Has Charlie Austin ever scored a goal for QPR at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26

1. Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as the R’s came up short on home turf.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Painful’, ‘Pathetic’ – Many QPR fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: