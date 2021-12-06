‘Painful’, ‘Pathetic’ – Many QPR fans react to recent events

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday in the Sky Bet Championship.

Mark Warburton’s side saw their winning run brought to an abrupt end yesterday afternoon as Tyrese Campbell and Mario Vrancic scored for the visitors to earn the Potters a deserved victory in West London.

The result sees the R’s stay in fifth place as they continue to maintain their ambitions of finishing in the play-off places come the end of the season next year.

Naturally it didn’t take the QPR faithful long to react to their side’s performance after the final whistle, with many taking to social media to have their say on what they saw from their side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as the R’s came up short on home turf.

Knew it was always going to be difficult, just painful how we lost today if we don't have any fit wingbacks for the next match, please go back to a 4ATB, this clearly wasn't the best XI available — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) December 5, 2021

Stoke goalie had the game of his life.

Vrancic was lucky to stay on the pitch before Stoke’s 2nd — Milstead On Movies (@MilsteadMovies) December 5, 2021

People blaming Warburton are clueless this was 100% on the players today. First goal was Dozzel’s mistake, second was Barbet not closing him down. We had more than enough chances to score 3 or 4 today. Players look like they can’t be asked until the last 10 minutes of the game. — Jeff (@Jeff_qpr) December 5, 2021

Unlucky r's, thought we played ok, we missed the full backs, just 1 of those days. Could of stayed out there till 9 tonight & we wouldnt of scored. Stoke done well too. Hard team to beat, like playing against a bunch of giants. All big lads. On to the next game. Chin up! — Slaven (@Slaven28878325) December 5, 2021

1 pen, 16 corners and loads of other chances. Created plenty in the 2nd half but it just wasn't our day. Davies motm for Stoke. — Daniel Bailey (@Dan_Bailey96) December 5, 2021

Never gonna win them all. Dont get why we played a back 5 with all those injuries to our wingbacks. A positive I thought Thomas did really well when he come on. Some fantastic runs and movement in behind. — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) December 5, 2021

Sloppy mistakes cost us ,Their goalie on fire , meh . Oh well dust ourselves off and concentrate on getting on with next game. come on you R's — michael bass (@1972madmike32) December 5, 2021

Thought Stoke were impressive today. Lost the ball and straight back into position. Won the ball and countered very well. One of those days for us — Rob Ferry (@robertwferry) December 5, 2021

Beaten by a better team. Played across in front of them, no balls over the top so they camped on half way line, outmuslced by their back 4 and a pathetic effort at a penalty by Austin. Need to change our pedestrian style and play more direct. Plus strengthening mid field in Jan. — Dalba (@paddyoverall) December 5, 2021

That performance told me that we will definitely not finish in the top 2 this season. — Lukinha (@footybrasileiro) December 5, 2021