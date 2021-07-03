‘Pain’, ‘We will miss you’ – Many Derby fans frustrated as player agrees move to Championship rivals

Martyn Waghorn has signed a two-year deal at Coventry City after his Pride Park departure, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Derby County fans.

Waghorn’s brace in Derby’s 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the Championship season ensured they remained in the second tier but it seems that was his final contribution for the East Midlands club.

The 31-year-old’s contract with the Rams expired at the end of June, with the forward becoming a free agent despite being offered new terms by the Pride Park outfit.

✍ TRANSFER: We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Martyn Waghorn on a two-year-deal! #PUSB ➡ https://t.co/VMKDLt0TDY pic.twitter.com/6CEnBTpd6F — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 2, 2021

He hasn’t been without a club for long, as Coventry announced yesterday that Waghorn had joined Mark Robins’ squad after signing for the club on a two-year deal.

Though he never quite managed to hit the heights he did for Ipswich Town, Waghorn was a regular fixture in the Derby side during his three-year spell at the club – scoring 30 goals and providing 13 assists in his 123 appearances.

The forward’s departure leaves Wayne Rooney’s squad even more depleted, particularly up top with the likes of Jack Marriott and Lee Gregory no longer at Pride Park.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Rams supporters and it seems Waghorn’s move to Coventry has not made things any easier, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their frustration…

I'm sorry to see him go 🐏 https://t.co/wOVtEDcCuC — Christine 👻 (@derbychristine_) July 2, 2021

Oh for Christ sake https://t.co/d85bwfRR9W — joshua (@JoshuaSHarrison) July 2, 2021

Will miss you waggy 😭 https://t.co/n2fjOrNdpX — Matty Wyman (@MattyWyman) July 2, 2021

so now we have like 5 players left it seems https://t.co/3zbRlNER4s — coral ❀ 13 (@coralnatashiaf1) July 2, 2021

Another one gone and our number 9 😪😪😪 — Macauley (@Macaule69783440) July 2, 2021