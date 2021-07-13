‘Pain’, ‘Missed out big time’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent transfer news

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Brighton and Hove Albion centre back Matt Clarke is set to join West Brom on a season long loan.

The 24-year-old centre back previously spent the last two seasons with the Rams prior to making a return to the South Coast this summer.

Sheffield United were also said to be interested in signing the player this summer, however it appears that the defender has now chosen to move to the Hawthorns to link up with Valerien Ismael’s side.

Clarke played 81 times for Derby before ending his two season loan spell with the club.

Naturally the news involving Clarke didn’t take long to reach the Derby fanbase, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand earlier today.

20 questions about some of Derby County’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Derby County hold the joint record for the heaviest ever FA Cup final loss when they were beaten by Bury in which year? 1908 1913 1903 1905

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

On loan?!? How’s he not coming back to us then? — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) July 13, 2021

Good luck to the lad 👊🏻 — Daley 💙 (@DaleyTinsley) July 13, 2021

Sure he will do very well……dammit — Mark 🐏 Steward (@marktheram7) July 13, 2021

Brilliant signing for West Brom, still think we were extremely lucky to have him for that long #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/seXLPm6dUy — Jake Roberts (@robertswjake) July 13, 2021

If we can’t afford him on loan then we are in trouble. Missed out big time https://t.co/tGBSMNvRXk — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) July 13, 2021

Only on loan 👀 tbh if I was him I wouldn’t have gone back to Derby 😞 https://t.co/yirTgh9PBo — Christopher Hill (@Chrissyh2711) July 13, 2021