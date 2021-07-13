Derby County
‘Pain’, ‘Missed out big time’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent transfer news
Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Brighton and Hove Albion centre back Matt Clarke is set to join West Brom on a season long loan.
The 24-year-old centre back previously spent the last two seasons with the Rams prior to making a return to the South Coast this summer.
Sheffield United were also said to be interested in signing the player this summer, however it appears that the defender has now chosen to move to the Hawthorns to link up with Valerien Ismael’s side.
Clarke played 81 times for Derby before ending his two season loan spell with the club.
Naturally the news involving Clarke didn’t take long to reach the Derby fanbase, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand earlier today.
Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.
On loan?!? How’s he not coming back to us then?
— DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) July 13, 2021
— Mitch (@derbymitch) July 13, 2021
Good luck to the lad 👊🏻
— Daley 💙 (@DaleyTinsley) July 13, 2021
Sure he will do very well……dammit
— Mark 🐏 Steward (@marktheram7) July 13, 2021
That’s a shame but don’t blame him tbf! #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/Vo9ZvjwRAE
— Derby County Statistics (@DerbyStatistics) July 13, 2021
Brilliant signing for West Brom, still think we were extremely lucky to have him for that long #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/seXLPm6dUy
— Jake Roberts (@robertswjake) July 13, 2021
If we can’t afford him on loan then we are in trouble. Missed out big time https://t.co/tGBSMNvRXk
— DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) July 13, 2021
Only on loan 👀 tbh if I was him I wouldn’t have gone back to Derby 😞 https://t.co/yirTgh9PBo
— Christopher Hill (@Chrissyh2711) July 13, 2021
— Ryan Smith (@RyanSmith) July 13, 2021
pain. https://t.co/4GD0wE2yPl
— Lewis (@Lewisdcfc1) July 13, 2021