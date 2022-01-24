‘Pain’, ‘All the very best’ – Many Derby County fans react to transfer news involving Chelsea

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Dylan Williams has joined Chelsea.

The 18-year-old full back joins the European champions after an agreement was reached between the two clubs over an undisclosed fee for the teenager.

Williams previously became the youngest ever player to start for Derby as he started, aged 16, against Chorley in the third round of the FA Cup.

The defender went on to make eight appearances for the Rams this season and will certainly leave with the club’s blessing as he joins the Premier League title challengers.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby County faithful to react to the news, with many taking to social media to give their views on the announcement earlier this morning.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Williams left to sign for Chelsea.

I truly hope Chelsea have paid a decent fee to help the club out and it involves sell on clauses etc. — craigyk _1872 (@craigyk_1872) January 24, 2022

All the very best Dylan and if Ashley Cole is still involved at CFC there’s no one better to learn your trade from. — Roger Bolstridge (@DarleysNo6) January 24, 2022

Bright future ahead of him — dylan (@Dyl_ans) January 24, 2022

Pain, wish he played in your first team. Some player he is. — JM (@keepithalalbro) January 24, 2022

derby academy production line continues — Reece Ward (@reecewardd_) January 24, 2022

The fee is probably we no longer pay his wages — Steven Holland (@chop983) January 24, 2022