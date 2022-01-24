Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Pain’, ‘All the very best’ – Many Derby County fans react to transfer news involving Chelsea

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Dylan Williams has joined Chelsea. 

The 18-year-old full back joins the European champions after an agreement was reached between the two clubs over an undisclosed fee for the teenager.

Williams previously became the youngest ever player to start for Derby as he started, aged 16, against Chorley in the third round of the FA Cup.

The defender went on to make eight appearances for the Rams this season and will certainly leave with the club’s blessing as he joins the Premier League title challengers.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby County faithful to react to the news, with many taking to social media to give their views on the announcement earlier this morning.

