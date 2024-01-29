Highlights Birmingham City is set to sign South Korean midfielder Paik Seung-Ho in the next 24 hours, adding depth to their squad.

Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City are reportedly set to strengthen their squad with the signing of South Korea international Paik Sueng-Ho.

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Birmingham City are set to confirm the addition of the South Korean midfielder in the next 24 hours.

Birmingham have had a turbulent first half of the season and are already on their third manager in Tony Mowbray. After a strong start under John Eustace which saw them rise to the play-off positions, Birmingham decided to replace him with Wayne Rooney, a move which turned out to be a disaster and saw them tumble down the table.

The arrival of Mowbray at the start of January has seen some stability return to St Andrew's, with the Blues picking up four points from their last two league games and sitting in 20th place in the Championship.

The Blues are looking to add to their squad this month and have already welcomed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Andre Dozzell on loan during the January window. They now look set to bring in their second new signing in South Korean international Paik Seung-Ho.

Paik Seung-ho's career so far

26-year-old, Paik Seung-Ho, is an experienced midfielder and has previously played in Europe with Barcelona B, Girona and German side Darmstadt 98.

He has spent the past three seasons with K-League team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, where he has made 106 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

This season he has featured 33 times for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, including 27 K-League matches and three times in the Asian Champions League.

The midfielder has 15 senior caps for South Korea and has scored three times for his national side.

Paik Seung-Ho's K-League stats 2023 (Sofascore) Appearances 27 Goals 3 Assists 1 Touches per game 64.7 Accurate passes per game 40.4 (84%) Ball recoveries per game 5.3 Successful dribbles per game 1 (68%)

Tony Mowbray reaction to Seung-Ho's arrival

Tony Mowbray commented on the imminent arrival of Paik Seung-Ho following his side's 3-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Speaking to BirminghamLive, Mowbray said: "Let’s wait and see. Hopefully he can give us some help and some quality and a different dimension to what we’ve got at the moment.

"He plays forward, shoots from distance, plays good passes, runs all day. I have managed South Koreans before. They are amazing human beings, individuals who graft and work, listen and want to get better."

Paik Seung-Ho a good addition for Birmingham City

The signing of Paik Seung-Ho has the potential to be a great move for Birmingham City. The move comes with minimal hype and expectations and the midfielder could become key for the Blues if he settles well.

His 85% passing accuracy and 64.7 touches per game show he has great technical ability, and he is clearly well thought of as a player, having been on the books of Barcelona B and Girona, a club which is part of the City Football Group.

Mowbray's excitement at working with the 26-year-old can only be a good sign and should hopefully help him to settle well at St Andrew's.

The addition brings further depth to Birmingham's midfield and could indicate that Jordan James will leave the club, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also joined the race to sign him.