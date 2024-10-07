Paik Seung-ho expressed his joy at having signed a new contract extension at Birmingham City, which will keep him at the club until June 2028.

The South Korean put pen to paper on a new deal at St Andrew's despite only joining the West Midlands club in January of this year.

The central-midfielder has been a linchpin in the Blues' side this season and has almost played every single minute of their League One campaign.

Birmingham City announced that Paik Seung-ho had signed a contract extension at St Andrew's on their official club website earlier this morning.

Although the South Korean only moved to the club in January of this year, the Blues were keen to tie down the midfielder, who has been an integral part of their team this season.

Speaking to BluesTV, the 27-year-old expressed how the club's aspirations played a vital part in him signing a new deal at St Andrew's. "I am really happy to have signed my new contract with Birmingham," he told the club.

"Since the new season started, I feel like we can do something really, really big. What we are doing every day and how we are playing every game, people can see we are going in a good process, I think. I feel like staying here is good for my career in football."

Paik Seung-ho has been rewarded for his form at Birmingham by his national side and has been named in South Korea's 26-player squad for their AFC Third Round 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Jordan and Iraq.

Paik Seung-ho's Birmingham City journey so far

Birmingham City signed Paik Seung-ho from South Korean side, Jeonbuk Hyundai, at the end of the January transfer window earlier this year.

While the Blues' season did not go to plan, the central-midfielder became a regular starter for the side in a season that ended in relegation from the Championship.

The 27-year-old bagged his first goal for the club in their final game of the Championship campaign in a 1-0 win over play-off-bound Norwich City.

Despite being relegated, there was a cause for optimism at the club, who entered the new League One season as overwhelming favourites due to their financial might.

The 17-time capped international has continued to be a significant influence in the Birmingham side and has started every single game of the Blues' current campaign. Furthermore, the central-midfielder contributed an assist against fellow promotion contenders Wrexham.

The Blues are currently sitting top of the League One table, although they suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Charlton Athletic, with a 1-0 defeat at the Valley.

Paik Seung-ho's 2024/25 League One statistics for Birmingham City - per SofaScore Appearances 9 Assists 1 Touches 77.8 Big chances created 2 Accurate passes per game 55 (88%) Tackles per game 1.7 Total duels won 4.4 (60%)

Birmingham City have rewarded the performances of Paik Seung-ho with a new contract at St Andrew's, which will keep him at the club until 2028.

The South Korean international described how the club's aspirations were key to him agreeing a new deal with the Blues.

Having started the season strongly, the 27-year-old will be aiming to achieve an instant return to the Championship with the club.