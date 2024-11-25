This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City will be desperate to earn promotion from League One at the first attempt.

The Blues are currently playing third-tier football for the first time in 30 years after their shock relegation from the Championship last season.

There is a huge amount of pressure on Birmingham to deliver success this season in League One, given their reputation as a club and the resources they have compared to the rest of the division.

Chris Davies is the man at the helm and is currently experiencing his first taste of management after spending time as an assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

So far, Davies' side have remained towards the top end of the table, as expected, but their results have been far from perfect. They may have won nine of their opening 14 league games, but the Blues are currently on a run of three games without a win in League One.

Birmingham City's last five League One results Opposition Result Shrewsbury Town (A) 3-2 L Northampton Town (H) 1-1 D Mansfield Town (A) 1-1 D Bolton Wanderers (H) 2-0 W Lincoln City (A) 3-1 W

This past weekend, Birmingham were stunned by bottom-of-the-table Shrewsbury Town, who came out on top with a 3-2 victory, just days after Gareth Ainsworth was announced as the Shrewsbury boss.

If they avoid as many results like that as they can, Birmingham will be a real threat come the business end of the season as their squad is arguably far too good for League One. Some of the players that Davies has at his disposal are incredibly talented.

Paik Seung-Ho named as Chris Davies' best player

Talent shines right through the Birmingham City squad, but FLW's Blues fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, was asked to single out the one player who he thinks stands out above everyone else.

He said: "I think the one player I would probably say is our best player right now is Paik Seung-Ho. There are a number of contenders for that.

"You could argue Stansfield, you could argue Willumsson for his goal and assist returns, Christoph Klarer who has come in and done really well, Iwata, who has been pretty much outstanding since he arrived from Celtic, but I think Paik just tips them all for me.

"The one word I would probably use to describe him is 'Bentley'. He quite often gets referred to as the Rolls-Royce in midfield. He's just an absolute class act, an absolute level above League One. I think every midfielder we've come up against has really struggled to contain him.

"He's physical, he's strong, he's good at winning the ball back, great on the ball, great passer of the ball, really good vision. He's just an all-round superstar for me."

Paik Seung-Ho's time at Birmingham so far

Last January, Paik moved to England and signed for Birmingham City, who were falling down the Championship table at the time. Before his move to St Andrews, the South Korean international won gold at the Asian Games in 2022, and had played in the South Korean top flight, as well as Bundesliga 2 and briefly La Liga for Girona.

Paik actually progressed through the Barcelona academy as a youngster but was unable to break into the first team, hence his move to Girona.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Paik is a huge part of the Birmingham City squad. Despite some good performances in the Championship last season, he was unable to help them to avoid relegation, but now he is absolutely thriving in the third tier.

He has started all 14 of Birmingham's League One games so far this season and has formed a nice midfield partnership with Japanese international, Tomoki Iwata.

Paik is an incredibly all-rounded midfielder who possesses qualities far higher than League One level, so it is no wonder that he is seemingly standing out above everyone else in the squad.