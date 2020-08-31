Paddy McNair reveals the one key reason why Middlesbrough can challenge for promotion

Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair has stated that the club are going to have a real crack at promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Northern Ireland international was one of few Boro players who could come out of the last campaign with much credit after what was a poor season on the pitch for the side.

However, Neil Warnock came into the club with just six games remaining of the league season and managed to keep them in the Championship – and now attentions have turned to a much bigger prize.

McNair has expressed that he believes with Warnock’s guidance the club can battle for a place in the Premier League ahead of the new campaign, and he thinks the manager is the man who can give them a competitive advantage.

Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, McNair said: “Every player wants to play in the Premier League.

“The main goal is to play in the Premier League and to have a man of that calibre in change with his experience we could have a real crack at that this year.”

The verdict

McNair is right and the club have a good chance to be at the right end of the table come next season, especially when Warnock is in charge, considering his record of promotions.

If he can get them battling and fighting, they’ll be a team very tough to beat and they do have some good players that Jonathan Woodgate couldn’t get the best out of during his time as manager.

Under Warnock, and looking at the clubs in the league this season, Boro have a good opportunity to get out of the division as long as they stick to the new manager’s principles.