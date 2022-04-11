Paddy McNair reveals Middlesbrough dressing room atmosphere after Hull City defeat

Paddy McNair has admitted there was disappointment in the Middlesbrough dressing room over their performance against Hull City on Saturday.

A 74th minute striker from Keane Lewis-Potter was enough to give Hull all three points at the Riverside Stadium, condemning Boro to their second consecutive league defeat.

Speaking after the match, McNair admitted it was a disappointing afternoon and performance.

“I think it’s just disappointment in the performance more than anything.” McNair said when asked about the Boro dressing room atmosphere, via TeessideLive.

“That’s a disappointing afternoon and over the 90 minutes it wasn’t great.”

“I thought we started quite well but they came and made it difficult for us, slowed the game down and I think we lost momentum and lost our way a little bit.”

“I think we at least deserved a draw. It was a real snatch and grab from them. The goal is a poor one to give away.”

The result leaves Middlesbrough sitting eighth in the Sky Bet Championship, three points behind Sheffield United in sixth, albeit with a game in hand over the Blades.

Being within touching distance of the play-offs, McNair says that Boro can not afford to dwell on the result because losing matches is going to happen due to the nature of the Championship.

“We came into the game confident we could get three points but the all-round performance just wasn’t what it has been here at the Riverside lately.” McNair continued.

“Sometimes you’re going to have these results and it’s about how you bounce back from it.”

“It’s disappointing but we can’t dwell on it for too long,”

“That’s the Championship, it’s an up and down league and it’s about how you bounce back now. Hopefully, on Friday we can get three points.

Middlesbrough face second-placed AFC Bournemouth on Friday afternoon, where Chris Wilder’s side will be hoping to bounce back and gain some much needed points.

The Verdict

It was a poor result for Middlesbrough on Saturday, particularly given where they are in the table compared to Hull City.

In that sense, there is no surprise to hear McNair’s admission that there was disappointment in the Middlesbrough dressing room after the match.

It’s AFC Bournemouth up next on Friday for Boro, which won’t be an easy match for Chris Wilder’s side either.

They must surely start adding some points to the board again soon though, with just six games remaining this campaign.