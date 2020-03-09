Paddy McNair makes intriguing comparison as he assesses Middlesbrough’s Championship survival hopes

Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair says relegation from the Championship does not feel inevitable for the club in the same way it did for him when he was at Sunderland two years ago.

McNair was part of the Sunderland team that were relegated from the Championship with just 37 points and seven wins to their name in the 2017/18 campaign, just 12 months after they had dropped out of the Premier League.

Following the Black Cats’ drop into League One, McNair joined Middlesbrough the following summer, and now finds himself in another relegation battle, with the club currently 19th in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic thanks to McNair’s first-half strike lifted ‘Boro out of the bottom three at the Addicks expense, and speaking after that game about the situation ‘Boro find themselves in, in contrast to the one he encountered at Sunderland, McNair told the Northern Echo: “You can’t really compare the situation here to when I was relegated at Sunderland.

“It’s chalk and cheese. That (his spell at Sunderland) was obviously really difficult, and it felt as though relegation was probably on the cards for quite a while. It’s never felt anything like that here.

“It’s very different. If you look at our squad, it’s not a group that should be battling to stay in the league. If anything, it should be up at the other end of the table. It hasn’t worked out like that though, mainly because I think we’ve drawn too many games.”

Indeed, it seems McNair feels that ‘Boro’s performances at least have warranted a more promising position than the one they actually occupy in the table suggests, as he continued: “We’re creating a lot of chances, and I feel like we’re more solid at the back, so the balance is there now. We just need to keep it going.

“It’s been a tough spell. It’s not been nice to go so long without a win, but I think the biggest thing is the number of draws.

“You look at Derby at home, that was a tough one to take because they scored in the 93rd minute or something, and Birmingham at home was similar because we had so many chances to win the game.

“It just wasn’t happening, but we knew that if we kept playing well, it would turn. Hopefully, with this result, we’re on the other side now and we can start looking upwards.”

Next up for McNair and co. is the visit of Swansea City to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon, before two crucial away trips to face two other relegation-threatened sides – Stoke and Hull – later that week.

The Verdict

I do think McNair has a point here.

That Sunderland side who suffered relegation from the Championship the season before last endured a horrendous campaign, the likes of which probably wasn’t expected by anyone.

In contrast to that, Middlesbrough have at least shown signs of promise in spells this season, and they have already won two more games than that Sunderland, and taken four more points from nine fewer games.

As a result, while there is no doubt they are still in a relegation fight, it certainly appears as though Middlesbrough do have more going for them heading into this crucial run-in, than McNair previously found himself when he suffered that drop out of this division at the Stadium of Light.