Paddy McNair issues honest assessment of Middlesbrough’s promotion chances

Middlesbrough enjoyed a very impressive second half to the season in the Championship, but fell away from the top six at a crucial time under Chris Wilder.

Despite that occurrence, they will be amongst the favourites for promotion this term, having already completed some eye-catching transfer business this summer.

Paddy McNair has been one of the most consistent performers in the second tier for some years now at The Riverside, and the Northern Ireland international had his say on the club’s promotion chances when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “Playing in the Premier League is the pinnacle, so of course, that’s what we all want to do.

“The aim is to do that this season and I think we’ve got a great chance, so fingers crossed.

“There’s a buzz around the place definitely and I think we saw with the cup run, we came up against some big teams and were able to hold our own.

“I think we’ve got a good group here and I think we can definitely do it.”

Knocking Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup, before putting in a very respectable display in defeat to Chelsea, demonstrated what Boro are capable of at their best, and with their consistency improved they should be targeting a top two finish.

The Verdict

Quiz: 20 statements about former Middlesbrough players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Juninho signed for Boro for the first time in 1996 True False

The sides coming down from the Premier League are not expected to be as strong this time around, meaning that there is a huge opportunity for the likes of Boro, Sheffield United, Luton Town and others, to throw themselves firmly into the promotion mix from the beginning of the campaign, rather than playing catch-up like they had to last term.

With defensive reinforcements arriving on Teesside this summer, there is a chance that Wilder could push McNair into midfield at some stage, or onto the right side of the defensive trio, in competition with Anfernee Dijksteel.

It is a good problem to have and one that McNair will be hoping he has the answers to in pre-season.