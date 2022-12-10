Paddy Kenny underlines Sheffield United roots with Sheffield Wednesday taunt

Former Sheffield United keeper Paddy Kenny has taunted the Blades’ City rivals Sheffield Wednesday on social media this morning with a sly dig about their League One status.

It all came about as a result of a tweet by the Owls following Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez starred in the shootout, saving two Dutch penalties to send him and his teammates into the semi-finals of the competition.

Martinez, now at Aston Villa, had a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday on loan back in 2013/14, making 15 appearances for the club in the second half of that season.

As a result, the club tweeted the following after the shootout, with a picture of Martinez in action at Hillsborough attached: “Made in S6 😉#swfc | #NEDARG.”

It seems that Kenny, who played 314 times for the Blades throughout his career, couldn’t resist a dig at the Owls after the tweet, though, mocking them for ‘living off’ a player they had on loan quite some time ago.

Quoting the above tweet, Kenny bantered: “Shows how hard it must be down in league one when there living off a keeper on loan in 2013/14 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️.”

Shows how hard it must be down in league one when there living off a keeper on loan in 2013/14 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/NSCCETo3fk — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) December 10, 2022

Sheffield Wednesday of course currently find themselves in League One, with Darren Moore’s side looking like promotion challengers in the third tier.

The same can be said for Sheffield United in the Championship, though, with the Blades in the top two of the second tier at present.

The Verdict

Being a blade, Paddy Kenny is always going to love to have a dig at Sheffield Wednesday and took his opportunity here.

That’s all this one is though, a bit of banter.

You can definitely see why Sheffield Wednesday would tweet about Martinez at that time, taking advantage of the eyes on Martinez and the World Cup, but, similarly, you can see why a Blade might mock that.

Indeed, nothing beats a bit of jesting in a rivalry.

You just hope both sides are back in the same division sometime soon so we get to see another Sheffield derby as soon as possible.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has Oliver Burke ever played for a London based club? Yes No