Paddy Kenny underlines factor that may have led to Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United sacking

To the surprise of many Sheffield United dismissed Slavisa Jokanovic of his duties on Thursday.

The Serbian manager who had previously achieved promotion to the Premier League with Watford and Fulham was swiftly replaced by Paul Heckingbottom.

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny gave his thoughts on the events when he spoke to Football Insider.

He said: “I know people at the club obviously and I’ve heard from people there was a disagreement over transfer funds.

“That was an issue with (Chris) Wilder as well. Maybe the Prince (Abdullah) isn’t happy that Jokanovic came out and spoke about needing new players.

“We have seen it before, that’s his reaction and that’s the way the club is now.”

Despite taking in parachute payments and a hefty fee from the sale of Aaron Ramsdale, Sheffield United were extremely reluctant to part ways with any money in the summer transfer window which led to some panic buying and loan deals towards the back end of August.

With a losing mentality rooted deeply in the Blades’ squad it was of paramount importance to their fortunes this term that United invested in the summer. Considering the nature and type of business they got done compared to other clubs it is no surprise to see them way off the pace with the top six.

Kenny went on to say in the piece that there is a dark cloud over the club at the moment with the future looking very uncertain.

It was a ludicrous decision to sack Jokanovic let alone then hire Heckingbottom on a four and a half year contract. There were rumblings of an off the pitch fall-out that led to Chris Wilder’s departure and events of that sort seem to have reared their ugly head yet again.

Sheffield United should be an extremely attractive prospective job in the Championship but a workman is only as good as his tools and Jokanovic was limited as to what he could realistically achieve at the start of this campaign. Kenny is correct to express his concern regarding the club’s hierarchical structure.