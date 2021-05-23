Paddy Kenny tears into Lee Johnson as Sunderland miss out on promotion from League One

Sunderland missed out on promotion into the Championship on Saturday evening, as they were beaten on aggregate by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats went into the game needing to turn around a two-goal deficit, after a frustrating first leg at Sincil Bank. They got off to the ideal start at the Stadium of Light though, as Ross Stewart opened the scoring after just 13 minutes.

That lead was then doubled by Charlie Wyke, who netted his 30th goal of the season in all competitions for the Black Cats this term.

Tom Hopper then pulled a goal back for the visitors just before the hour mark, before Jorge Grant saw his penalty saved well by Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Lee Johnson’s side were unable to find the third goal they were chasing though, which would have taken the tie into extra time on the night.

It means that the Black Cats are set for another season in the third-tier of English football, much to the frustration of the Stadium of Light faithful.

Former Sheffield United and Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny wasted no time in taking to Twitter following Sunderland’s defeat, and admitted he was ‘gutted’ that they couldn’t win promotion this term, but didn’t have much sympathy for Black Cats boss Lee Johnson.

Really gutted for Sunderland as there a massive club in league one and I know some Sunderland fans but boy could it happen to a nicer bloke as Lee Johnson 🤣🤣🤣🤣 what a weapon 🤭 — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) May 22, 2021

Kenny has previously made it no secret that he didn’t get on well with Johnson, having looked back on a feisty half-time argument with him, whilst the pair were at Oldham Athletic.

Kenny called time on his playing career back in 2018, after finishing his carer with Yorkshire-based side Maltby Main.

Which clubs do these former Sunderland players play for nowadays?

1 of 21 Steven Fletcher? Stoke Sheffield Wednesday Southampton Swansea

The Verdict:

He certainly doesn’t hold back!

We already know that Paddy Kenny isn’t Lee Johnson’s biggest fan, and he’s evidently pleased to see him miss out on promotion with Sunderland this season.

But it is good to see Kenny labelling Sunderland as ‘a massive club’, as the Black Cats have become somewhat of a sleeping giant in recent seasons in League One.

They’ll be desperate to win promotion back into the Championship next season, as anything short of that will surely result in Johnson’s position in charge coming under threat.