Sheffield United secured a place in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2 at Bramall Lane in dramatic fashion.

Tommy Doyle struck a brilliant 30-yard winner in the 90th minute to send Sheffield United to Wembley, after Paul Heckingbottom's side came from behind on two occasions.

Reaching a first FA Cup final since 1936 remains a big task, though, for the Blades, who will now face Man City at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola's side are still looking to win the treble this season and are alive in the Premier League, Champions League and, of course, FA Cup.

They swept aside Burnley in their own quarter-final on Saturday night, winning 6-0 and watching Erling Haaland star with another hat-trick.

One club that will have a watchful eye on the FA Cup semi-finals will be Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls likely dusting off their Man City shirts in the hope that their city rivals can't pull off a Wembley shock.

Haaland will be their main hope of that, with Paddy Kenny referencing that as he took aim at the Wednesday fans on social media today: "Wednesday fans obsessed with Erling Haaland slamming goals in against FA Cup semi-finalists Sheffield United. He's not even your player, he plays for Man City you numpties."

The game between Sheffield United and Man City is scheduled for the weekend of April 22/23, the Blades' game with Huddersfield being moved to May 3rd as a result of that.

The other FA Cup semi-final is between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Verdict

Haaland is frightening and it won't be lost on Sheffield United that it's going to take a huge effort from their back-three to deal with him at Wembley.

It's a task that many sides across Europe haven't been able to figure out yet this season, with Haaland's goal record of 42 goals in 37 nothing short of a joke.

Kenny, though, will be speaking for all Sheffield United fans when it comes to the noise at Hillsborough right now.

They are doing well in League One, but that's a way short of the level Sheffield United are reaching in the Championship and FA Cup.

It's a roundabout way of telling the Owls to stay in their lane.

