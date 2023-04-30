Former Sheffield United keeper Paddy Kenny has had a dig at Sheffield Wednesday as they came up short in their bid to finish in the top two in League One.

Can Sheffield Wednesday win promotion?

Darren Moore’s side have been excellent for large parts of the season, which included breaking a club record for unbeaten games, but a poor run last month saw the Owls drop down to third in the table.

And, with Plymouth and Ipswich not letting up, Wednesday have had to settle for third place, despite picking up 93 points from their 45 league games so far.

Of course, that has guaranteed a play-off place, so there’s still a chance that Wednesday will return to the second tier, but they will have to come through two tough games and a trip to Wembley.

With Sheffield United having secured promotion themselves, after finishing second in the Championship, Kenny clearly feels it’s time to gloat, as he took to Twitter to remind the Wednesday fans who were feeling confident just a few months ago that they had slipped up.

“Read it and weep piggies. Those idiots celebrating promotion in March is the best banter around. #wearepremierleague.”

The 44-year-old former Ireland keeper enjoyed a career that saw him play in all four divisions in English football, and whilst he featured for many clubs, he is best known for his time with the Blades.

Kenny made over 300 appearances at Bramall Lane, which included helping them to promotion in 2007, and he clearly still has a lot of love for his former club.

Sheffield rivalry still going strong

Even though the two sides haven’t met this season, and won’t again next season, it’s fair to say that there’s still no love lost between Sheffield’s two clubs. Of course, Wednesday fans won’t like to read Kenny giving them a little dig, but it’s what the rivalry is all about, and it’s good to see that he is still getting involved.

There’s no doubt that all Blades fans were delighted to see their rivals slip up in recent weeks, and even though they’re only really focused on their own side, who have won promotion, it’s another bonus from the season.

However, Kenny may have gone too soon here, as Wednesday are still firmly in the mix to go up, so it will be interesting to follow his tweets when Moore’s side are in the play-offs in the next few weeks.