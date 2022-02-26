Paddy Kenny sends worrying message to Sheffield United over individual

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom can no longer trust centre back Charlie Goode, the club’s former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed.

Goode joined the Blades on loan from Brentford until the end of the season back in the January transfer window, in the hope of earning more regular game time.

The defender was handed his first start for Sheffield United in their clash with Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

That however, did not go to plan for Goode, who was shown a straight red card for a dangerous two-footed challenge on Blackburn attacker Reda Khadra.

Although the Blades still snatched all three points from that game after Ben Davies managed to scramble home from a corner at close range in stoppage time, it seems Kenny believes that Heckingbottom can no longer rely on Goode following Wednesday’s events.

Speaking about Goode’s sending off and what it means for him and the side, Kenny told Football Insider: “Look, it’s reckless and it was a really daft thing to do. It’s not a great impression to make on your new manager, put it that way.

“We got away with it though because we did manage to get the three points with 10 men on the pitch.

“These things happen. He hasn’t played a lot of games so his timing is probably out. I’m sure he didn’t mean anything by it, he wasn’t looking to hurt the player.

“My worry is that Heckingbottom can’t trust him now because he’s gone and done that. I think he has to work hard to get back in that team now but fingers crossed he can do it.”

Which English club do these 24 ex-Sheffield United players now play for?

1 of 24 Oli Burke Millwall QPR Birmingham City West Brom

Goode is now set to miss Sheffield United’s next three games, against Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, as a result of the suspension he has received for that sending off.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that Kenny may have a point with what he is saying here.

When a player does something as reckless as Goode did on Wednesday, you can never quite be sure that he is not going to do similar again.

That is something that Sheffield United can ill afford to be hampered by at such a crucial stage of the season, when they have a big chance of securing promotion, meaning we may not see too much of Goode, even after his suspension ends.

Indeed, given Goode did not get much game time in the Championship with Brentford last season, you get the feeling that there could be something of a risk by relying on him at this level going forward.