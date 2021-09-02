Paddy Kenny reacts to Sheffield United’s key Deadline Day transfer agreement

Sheffield United struck a deadline day agreement with AS Roma, which has seen goalkeeper Robin Olsen join the Yorkshire club – a deal that former Blades shot-stopper Paddy Kenny is excited about, whilst speaking with Football Insider.

Olsen, who spent last season on loan with Everton, played seven league games for The Toffees, in a deputy role to Jordan Pickford.

The 31-year-old also impressed on the International stage at Euro 2020 during the summer, playing every minute for Sweden, before they were eventually beaten in extra time by Ukraine in the Last 16 of the competition.

Olsen’s latest venture to the Championship is his third spell away from the Italian club in as many years, spending the 2019/20 campaign with Cagliari.

Speaking to Football Insider, Paddy Kenny addressed the arrival of the 31-year-old goalkeeper: “I think they’ve got this one right,”

“They have both got experience, but Smithies isn’t the tallest for a goalkeeper. Olsen is very tall so he gives you that presence.

“He’s a class goalkeeper. He’s been at big clubs, played in big games, played a lot of games for his country.

“I think it’s good that they’ve gone for an experienced keeper. Hopefully, he can be big, strong, and dominant and be that presence they’ve missed so far.

“If you have a vocal keeper, he’s going to command his box and sort his defence out as well.”

The verdict

Since Aaron Ramsdale’s departure, Slavisa Jokanovic has not found a starting goalkeeper, with Wes Foderingham and Michael Verrips both starting in Championship games.

Olsen provides an exciting option who certainly has the ability to constantly start for The Blades.

The 31-year-old is also vastly experienced across Europe, and his knowledge of the game could definitely help Verrips’ progression as a young goalkeeper.

The Blades engaged in some good business on deadline day, and Olsen has the potential to emerge as the most important addition of them all.

