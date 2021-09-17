Paddy Kenny outlines Sheffield United concern ahead of Hull City trip

Former Sheffield United keeper Paddy Kenny has admitted he is worried by the way the team are defending right now, although he believes Ben Davies will help sort things when he returns.

Even though the Blades appear to have turned the corner this week after picking up four points from two games, they still conceded twice against both Peterborough and Preston.

That has prompted some fans to criticise some of the defenders, and Kenny shared those worries when speaking to Football Insider, as he stated the importance of Davies, who is yet to feature since joining from Liverpool in the summer.

“I think while Ben Davies isn’t fit, they’re looking short in that area. The manager has got them playing the way he wants going forward. However, it will be a concern that they’re conceding a lot of goals still. As soon as Davies comes back, he might tidy all of that up.”

The former Preston centre-back is not expected to feature when the Blades take on Hull City tomorrow afternoon.

The verdict

You have to agree with Kenny here that defensively the Blades haven’t been good enough this season, and it’s something that needs to be sorted moving forward.

Thankfully, they appear to be clicking in the final third, with some of the football Jokanovic’s men have played in the past two games having been brilliant.

But, they need to become harder to score against, and there’s no denying that bringing in Davies, who is proven at this level, is going to help the team in that sense.

