Paddy Kenny makes two-fold QPR managerial plea following Neil Critchley sacking

Paddy Kenny has urged QPR to turn to his former teammates Shaun Derry and Clint Hill as they look to replace Neil Critchley.

The former Blackpool chief was dismissed as R’s boss on Sunday evening despite only taking over in December. However, after beating Preston in his first game, Critchley failed to pick up another three points so the pressure was building and the announcement came following the defeat to Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Now, all attention turns to his successor and Kenny took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on which way the Londoners should go.

“Get Shaun Derry and Clint Hill in.”

The pair are firm favourites among the R’s fan base after helping the club to promotion during their playing careers, whilst they both have their coaching badges.

Derry recently left his role as a coach at Crystal Palace, with Hill is currently a first-team coach at Stockport County.

Despite their coaching experience, it’s only Derry that has been a manager in the past, with his spells coming in the lower leagues at Notts County and Cambridge United.

The verdict

You can understand why Kenny is putting forward two of his former teammates and there would certainly be positives to their appointment in that they would get the side back showing more passion and fight.

However, the concerns are obvious in that there’s more experienced managerial options out there and fans will want the best person for the job as opposed to someone who has a connection to the club.

So, you’d probably think it will come too soon for the pair but it will be interesting to see which direction the club go in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.