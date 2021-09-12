Paddy Kenny makes transfer claim involving Sheffield United and West Brom

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has told Football Insider that he doesn’t think the club will miss Kean Bryan after seeing the defender join West Brom recently.

The 24-year-old centre back put pen to paper on a two year contract with the Baggies last Tuesday and will now be expected to fill in for the injured Dara O’Shea and Matt Clarke as part of a back three under Valerien Ismael at the Hawthorns.

Bryan only made 19 first team appearances for the Blades prior to leaving Bramall Lane and largely struggled to make the grade during Chris Wilder’s stint in charge of the Steel City club.

Now Kenny has claimed that his old club won’t miss the defender, as he stated the following recently:

“I think it could be a decent move for him and for West Brom. They are going to have a big chance of going up again this season.

“But you have got to understand that these people are free agents for a reason. It wasn’t long ago that he was out on loan.

“He got into the team because of an injury crisis. It will be interesting to see how much game time he gets at West Brom.”

Bryan failed to feature in his club’s draw against Millwall at home yesterday and is currently working hard to get his match fitness up after training alone for much of the summer following his exit from Bramall Lane.

The versatile defender only made 13 league appearances for Sheffield United last term and found himself largely on the periphery of things in the Steel City.

The Verdict

This is perhaps a tad harsh from Kenny as it is clear that Bryan left Bramall Lane in search of getting more first team football after being used as mainly a squad option by the Blades.

He now joins an ambitious West Brom side that will be looking to achieve promotion under Ismael moving forwards.

Every player wants to be playing regularly at the age of 24, so it is completely understandable that Bryan grew frustrated with life at Bramall Lane.

The two parties have now gone their separate ways and it is fair to say that the move suits both of them.