Paddy Kenny makes transfer claim involving Sheffield United and Rangers

Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny has told Football Insider that he believes John Lundstram would be an ideal signing for Glasgow Rangers and Steven Gerrard this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to leave Bramall Lane at the end of this month after his name was put on the released list and he is now set to move on to pastures new after spending four years in the Steel City.

It had been anticipated for quite some time that the player would leave and Rangers were mentioned as potential suitors for the player’s services back in January by The Athletic.

Now, Kenny has spoken out on the player’s future, whilst suggesting that a move to Ibrox could be ideal for the central midfielder as he weighs up his options this summer:

“I don’t see why he couldn’t have success in Scotland.

“The back end of his Sheffield United career has not been what he wanted.

“It ended with relegation and when you’re not wanting a new contract then the fans will turn on you, so it’s been a difficult period this last six months or so.

“But it would be a fresh start for him and I’m sure he’d have no problem tearing up the Scottish league with Rangers.

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder, a big, strong lad. He’s got a lot of energy too, similar to Gerrard in a way. On a free, it’s a no-brainer.”

Lundstram played a total of 32 games for the Blades last term as they succumbed to relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship and leaves the club after making 120 appearances overall.

An experienced player at various levels of the English game, the midfielder also had stints with Everton, Oxford United and Blackpool over the years.

The Verdict

It has become a sad end to Lundstram’s Sheffield United career and he will leave the club in a way that not many people will have wanted.

His contribution has been vital to the cause over the four years he has spent at Bramall Lane and he will be best remembered for his swashbuckling first Premier League campaign as the club almost got into Europe.

A move for Rangers could now be on the cards and I don’t think many of the fans would begrudge him for taking that route.

Overall he was a good servant for the Blades but ultimately they have had to go their separate ways for one reason or another.