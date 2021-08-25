Paddy Kenny makes Sheffield United transfer plea following Everton approach for Daniel Jebbison

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has urged his former side to knock back any big bids for promising striker Daniel Jebbison – even if one of £10 million comes in.

Jebbison burst onto the scene at the end of the 2020-21 season where the Blades were relegated from the Premier League, and with their fate confirmed for the following season caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom decided to give the young Canadian a chance.

His first league start came against Everton at Goodison Park and very early on the striker showed his classy movement and poaching instincts to give United the lead, and it ended up being the only goal of the season.

The start to Jebbison’s life as a senior Blade was promising, but so far this season he’s yet to even make it onto the bench under Slavisa Jokanovic in the Championship with a plethora of strikers in-front of him, with speculation rife that League One clubs want to loan him for the remainder of the campaign.

But a new link to the club he netted his first United goal against emerged this week, with the Toffees reportedly having an offer for Jebbison rejected in the region of £5 million including add-ons, per TEAMtalk.

On Jebbison’s potential sale, Kenny said, per Football Insider: “They seem to be wanting to sell the players at the moment and get money in, which I don’t get.

“They did this with Billy Sharp years ago. They sold him for next to nothing and then ended up buying him back again.

“He’s one for the future. For £5 million or £10 million, why not keep him and send him out loan? He could be worth much more than that in the future.

“Everton are interested for a reason. Financially, if they can keep him then I think they should do.

“If he isn’t going to play a big role in the first team then send him out on loan. If you are going to move him on, then you need a good sell-on clause.”

The Verdict

Jebbison, despite only having a handful of senior games under his belt, does seem to have a lot of potential and surely the Blades cannot be that desperate to cash in on him?

They have just banked a significant fee for Aaron Ramsdale and instead of looking for a decent bit of money for Jebbison, it’s the likes of Lys Mousset who they should be looking to move on.

Jebbison could not only be the future of Sheffield United but also the present if he’s given a chance, although he was withdrawn at half-time against Derby County yesterday which does ask a lot of questions.

Maybe his head was not in the right place thanks to all the speculation, but he could be a really big player for the Blades – no fans want to see him sold and if the club hierarchy had any sense they’d keep him at all costs.