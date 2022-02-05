Paddy Kenny makes Sheffield United summer transfer prediction involving 26-year-old player

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes that Charlie Goode will end up becoming a permanent Blade in the summer – despite not seeing the pitch for the club yet.

Goode arrived at Bramall Lane on transfer deadline day on a loan deal from Brentford until the end of the season, with Paul Heckingbottom searching all window for a fresh face to add to his back-line.

Having spent all of his career in non-league and the lower leagues after failing to make the grade at Fulham, Goode joined the Bees from Northampton Town in 2020 but played just 12 times in their promotion-winning campaign in 2020-21.

Goode however was given a short run of games in the Premier League earlier this season by Thomas Frank, playing six times in total but when Kristoffer Ajer and Pontus Jansson returned to the fold, the opportunity for the 26-year-old to head out on loan and seek regular minutes arose.

He will now spend the remainder of the campaign in South Yorkshire and with Heckingbottom already speaking about the potential to make the loan move a permanent one down the line, Kenny thinks it’s something that makes sense for all parties.

“He’s got Premier League experience and he’s not the oldest,” Kenny said, per Football Insider.

“If we can make that move permanent and he does well, it would be a very good signing.

“Let’s see how his loan spell goes first then we can take it from there.

“We were desperate for a centre-half, I’m so glad at least one came in and like I said before, he does have Premier League experience.

“That’s where we want to be so it’s a statement of intent really.

“We still could have done with a bit more in my opinion but we are doing really well and those play-offs are getting closer.

“I’m optimistic for the second half of the season and hopefully Goode hits the ground running.”

The Verdict

Goode doesn’t have much experience still at a higher level, with just 20 appearances in all competitions since he joined Brentford in the summer of 2020.

But he looked comfortable enough for them in the Premier League earlier in the campaign and started in two wins and a draw, so Thomas Frank clearly sees something.

If Brentford want to be a Premier League club for years to come though then they’ll probably need to improve their defence, which could pave the way for Goode to secure a permanent switch to Bramall Lane.

He was only on the bench against Birmingham City on Friday night but if he gets a run of games under his belt then a full-time move should be achievable.