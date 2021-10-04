Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has admitted that he believes that West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could be the perfect replacement for Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from Football Insider last month suggested that Spurs were looking into the possibility of signing the shot-stopper after watching him in action during the Baggies’ clash with Preston North End.

Johnstone failed to keep a clean-sheet in this particular fixture as West Brom were held to a 1-1 draw by the Lilywhites.

Since this particular clash, West Brom have experienced a mixed amount of success in the Championship.

After securing victories over Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, the Baggies would have been hoping to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division by producing a positive performance against Stoke City last Friday.

However, the Potters sealed all three points at the bet365 Stadium as Nick Powell scored the winning goal in the second-half of the fixture.

Called up by England for their upcoming clashes with Andorra and Hungary, it will be intriguing to see whether Johnstone is handed his second appearance by manager Gareth Southgate.

Making reference to the shot-stopper, Kenny has admitted that he believes Johnstone would be the ideal replacement for Lloris and has tipped Tottenham’s players to convince him to make the switch to the Premier League side.

Speaking to Football Insider about the Baggies ace, Kenny said: “I reckon he would be a perfect replacement for Lloris.”

“Sam has been unreal at West Brom.

“I thought he was fantastic last season for a team that got relegated.

“He can continue his form now.

“He is involved with the England setup as well.

“The Spurs players might have words with him there and try and get it done next week.

“He is from the Man United academy so he has got a brilliant pedigree.

“So he would be a top signing and a big loss for West Brom.

“He’s a bit older than some of the other options and he has more experience.

“So I think he would be a bargain.”

The Verdict

Whilst Johnstone opted to stay at The Hawthorns in the summer, there is no guarantee that he will be at the club next season as his contract expires next year.

Having yet to commit his future to the Baggies, the keeper could be tempted to make the move to Tottenham if he is guaranteed regular first-team football under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Providing that Johnstone does end up departing in the not-too-distant future, West Brom manager Valerien Ismael will need to draft up a list of replacements.

For West Brom’s sake, they will be hoping that the shot-stopper’s focus will not be hindered by Tottenham’s reported interest as he could play a big role in the club’s push for promotion this season.