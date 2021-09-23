Paddy Kenny makes bold Sheffield United claim as Enda Stevens returns to action

Enda Stevens returned to competitive action for Sheffield United on Tuesday evening for his first game back of the season.

Paddy Kenny has claimed, whilst speaking to Football Insider, that Stevens could be a vital player in this season’s push for promotion back to the top tier.

The 31-year-old played the full 90 minutes as The Blades were edged out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton on penalties.

The Irish international, who has been a regular for the Yorkshire club ever since his 2017 arrival from Portsmouth, suffered an injury to his knee during pre-season, and subsequently, 22-year-old Rhys Norrington-Davies has been trusted at left-back.

Speaking to Football Insider about Stevens’ return and what it means in the context of this season, Kenny said: “He’s played in that Premier League, he’s been a big player for Sheffield United.

“To get him back, I suppose it will be like a new signing.

“He hasn’t played since the end of the season so to get him back, he’ll be like a little new signing.

“I’m sure he’ll play a massive part in pushing for that promotion spot.”

The verdict

Norrington-Davies has made a decent enough start this season, but the experience and Championship know-how that Stevens brings, makes him an exciting option for the Blades to have back.

Stevens has proven to be an extremely important player for the Yorkshire club in recent seasons, and whilst he has spent the last few years operating as a wing-back, it appears that he might have to get familiar with the full-back role once again.

Despite a slow start, the Blades look like a team capable of competing at the top end of the Championship again, and unlike the majority of their competitors, they are a team stacked with players who have the experience of winning promotion from this league.