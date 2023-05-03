Sheffield United's promotion celebrations have been defend by former Blades goalkeeper Paddy Kenny.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have wrapped up second in the Championship this season, finishing runners-up to Burnley and outstripping Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the race for automatic promotion with relative ease.

Sheffield United's promotion celebrations cause controversy

The Blades won promotion on April 26th, beating West Brom 2-0 at Bramall Lane. Four days later, they were back at The Lane, taking on Preston North End, winning 4-1.

That game with North End was Sheffield United's last home game, with trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City to conclude the campaign.

Post-match, each member of Heckingbottom's playing squad received a runners-up medal and the captain, Billy Sharp, lifted a trophy aloft before a traditional end-of-season lap of honour.

Paul Merson, live on Sky Sports, took aim at scenes at Bramall Lane: “What's the trophy for?

“I got to the final of table tennis at Butlin's, and I didn't get anything.

“I got beat in the final! Why should they get anything? A trophy for second?

“Brilliant going up, but you don't have a trophy for second.

“You don't get a trophy for finishing second in the Olympics and that's the ultimate, ultimate.

“They've just come second in the league, and they're getting a trophy.

“You don't get a trophy, you get a medal for coming second in the Olympics that you work for, for four years.”

Paddy Kenny on Sheffield United celebrations

There has been a busy selection of tweets from Kenny on social media, including a passionate defence of the club's celebrations at Bramall Lane.

The former goalkeeper questioned how clubs were mocked for celebrating finishing second - and winning promotion - yet those that celebrate simply staying in the division aren't given a second thought.

Quite who Kenny is taking aim at, he's coy on.

However, in the last week, Cardiff City have sealed their survival (pretty much) with a win over Rotherham United. Rotherham, meanwhile, have secured their Championship status with a victory against Middlesbrough.

Queens Park Rangers beat Stoke City last weekend to avoid scraping for their status on the final day.

Huddersfield Town need a point to survive and send Reading FC down. The pair face each other on Monday in what could be a final day epic, yet Huddersfield can secure their status as a Championship club by avoiding defeat against Sheffield United on Thursday.