Paddy Kenny issues sly dig at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Darren Moore next term.

As they were relegated from the second tier of English football, the Owls missed out on the chance to face their local rivals Sheffield United next season, after the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

Sheffield United finished bottom of the top-flight standings, and will be eager to return to the Premier League swiftly under the watchful eye of newly-appointed manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has issued a sly dig at his former local rivals, ahead of the League Two play-off final, where Newport County take on Morecambe for a place in League One next season.

Who do my Sheffield Wednesday friends want next season?? Morecambe or Newport?? Good fixture next season that 🤭😮😉 — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) May 31, 2021

It was a hugely frustrating league campaign for Sheffield Wednesday last term, as they finished bottom of the Championship table, having been deducted six points at the start of the 2020/21 season for off-field problems.

We’ll know later this evening which team Sheffield Wednesday will face next season in League One, as Newport County and Morecambe battle it out for a place in the third tier of English football.

The Verdict:

Sheffield United fans will absolutely love this from Kenny.

He’s made it no secret that he’s not a fan of Sheffield Wednesday whatsoever, and this sly dig at the Owls’ supporters is certain to go down well with the Bramall Lane faithful.

Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters probably won’t have a preference on which team they face next season, as they’ll be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking, regardless of which teams they take on.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead at Hillsborough, and it’s vital that Darren Moore’s side get off to a positive start to the new league campaign, otherwise they’ll find themselves struggling in the third tier this term.