Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has taken to Twitter to celebrate his old side's promotion back to the Premier League.

The shot-stopper secured top-flight football with United 17 years ago during a remarkable 2005/06 season, managing to stay at the top end of the table for the vast majority of the campaign and only being beaten to the title by Reading's record-breaking team.

And like the Blades' 2005/06 side, this season's United team will also be finishing in second place behind Burnley, who had a wobble earlier this month but are now back on track following their title win at Blackburn Rovers.

How did Sheffield United manage to secure promotion?

They didn't face an easy opponent last night, with West Bromwich Albion also desperate for three points to boost their chances of being in the play-offs at the end of the season.

Going in 0-0 at half-time, the Blades knew they would need to be more threatening in the final third if they wanted to seal promotion and it ended up being a mistake that helped them to seal a victory.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman's misplaced pass allowed Iliman Ndiaye to twist and put the ball on a plate for Sander Berge who put the hosts 1-0 up in the 58th minute.

They doubled their lead just 15 minutes left when George Baldock's volley found its way to Anel Ahmedhozic, who finished well to seal promotion for United.

What did Paddy Kenny post?

Kenny was in the crowd for yesterday's game and took to Twitter shortly after full-time, posting: "Wow what a night 🙌🏻⚔️ Premier League for dem blades next season."

The 44-year-old will have been delighted to see Paul Heckingbottom secure promotion like Neil Warnock was able to back in 2006, with the former doing a superb job at Bramall Lane since his arrival.

Is this promotion deserved?

Of course!

Although Middlesbrough threatened to challenge United for a top-two spot, the Blades were able to hold their nerve and continue producing the goods.

A lot of that is probably down to Heckingbottom's man management and no one deserves this return to the top flight more than he does.

He just "gets" the club and the way the Blades should be playing football - and you don't feel former boss Slavisa Jokanovic was on the same wavelength as others at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom's appointment was met with a lot of scepticism - but he has proved people wrong and should be given a decent amount of time to turn things around in South Yorkshire if his side struggle in the top tier next season.

The players have also dealt with off-field speculation and the weight of expectation very well - and definitely deserve to enjoy their promotion after working hard to retain their spot at the top end of the division.