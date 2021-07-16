Paddy Kenny issues John Lundstram prediction as he departs Sheffield United for Rangers

Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny has backed Rangers player John Lundstram to do well at Ibrox in an interview with Football Insider, amid questions about his attitude.

27-year-old Lundstram first joined the Blades back in 2017 from Oxford United and oversaw their rise up the Championship table, finishing 10th in his first season before achieving automatic promotion in the following campaign.

The central midfielder only made ten appearances during that season, but was a regular in the following year when the South Yorkshire side shocked everyone and went as high as fifth in the Premier League table, before dropping down to ninth after the Covid-19 restart.

However, things went downhill from there for the 27-year-old at Bramall Lane and rejected a new contract in October, sparking rumours about a possible departure in the summer and being confirmed in May when Sheffield United published their retained list.

He officially left Bramall Lane just over a fortnight ago and was quickly snapped up by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, who won the Scottish Premiership last year.

After spending the last four years in South Yorkshire, Blades fans were upset about the manner of his departure amid claims he had ‘downed tools’ in the latter part of last season.

However, former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes this fresh start north of the border will only go on to boost his career.

Speaking to Football Insider about Lundstram and his new beginnings, the 43-year-old said: “It bodes well for his future at the club (Rangers).

“There was a lot of questions about his attitude towards the back end of his Sheffield United career.

“But sometimes players need a fresh start and a new goal to overcome that, and maybe that’s what he needed.

“You’d expect to hear that from the manager because sometimes it just gives you a psychological boost moving to a new club.

“Rangers are a massive club. I don’t see any reason why he can’t be a really good signing.”

The Verdict:

After rejecting a new contract around nine months ago, it’s clear the 27-year-old was thinking about his future even back then and could have had his heart set on a move early on last season.

Perhaps this was inspired by the now-Championship side’s poor form in the 2020/21 campaign with United failing to win a single top-flight game until January, but if he wasn’t happy at the club and wanted a move, keeping him at Bramall Lane was of no benefit to anyone.

Hopefully this move will work out for Lundstram who quite clearly needed a fresh start.

The one downside to this transfer is the fact they were unable to make a single penny from the central midfielder’s departure, but manager Slavisa Jokanovic will now be focusing on the players he does have as he gets his Blades side ready for the upcoming campaign.