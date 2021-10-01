Paddy Kenny issues 2022/23 Sheffield United prediction on Daniel Jebbison

Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny believes Burton Albion striker Daniel Jebbison will be ready to come back and score a ‘bag of goals’ for parent club Sheffield United on his return to Bramall Lane in 2022, speaking in an interview with Football Insider.

The 18-year-old forward was the subject of interest from the Premier League during the summer, with Merseyside club Everton reportedly launching a £5m bid for his services in the latter stages of the window but being rebuffed by the Blades who had already sold another prized asset in Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal last month.

But despite the excitement surrounding the teenager, he hasn’t been in the first-team picture that regularly at Bramall Lane due to numerous strikers being ahead of him in the pecking order, including Billy Sharp, the returning Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick.

23 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 When did Billy Sharp make his debut for Sheffield United? 2004 2006 2002 2001

Although the likes of Brewster and McGoldrick can be utilised on the wing, their desperation to get back to the Premier League with the South Yorkshire side perhaps reluctant to gamble on the teenager and a change of system from manager Slavisa Jokanovic limited any possibilities of him being involved this season.

Instead, he was sent out on loan to League One outfit Burton Albion before the deadline, opening his account for the Brewers on Tuesday night with a crucial second-half strike from outside the area.

This helped Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side seal all three points in midweek – and Paddy Kenny believes he could come good for his parent side on his return to test himself at a higher level.

He said to Football Insider: “It’s fantastic to see him (Jebbison) get off the mark.

“There has been a lot of hype about him since he got that goal against Everton in the Premier League last season.

“There was talk over bigger clubs looking at him a little while ago, which shows you how highly he is rated.

“I think it was really important for him to go out on loan so he can continue that development.

“He has scored an absolute wonder goal and that will set him up now for the rest of the season. I reckon he can get plenty more goals for them.

“He’ll come back more experienced and ready to score bags of goals for Sheffield United at a higher level.”

The Verdict:

It will be very interesting to see where Daniel Jebbison ends up in a couple of years, because there’s so much competition for a spot in the sole striker role at Sheffield United right now.

Billy Sharp doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon and after spending so much money on Mousset, Brewster and McBurnie, the club will be keen to squeeze everything they possibly can out of the trio.

Brewster could potentially play on the wing and it wouldn’t be a shock to see McGoldrick leave at some point – but whether Jebbison can force his way into contention remains to be seen.

Whether the South Yorkshire outfit are in the Premier League or still down in the Championship next season may also be crucial for his first-team chances at Bramall Lane, because unless he has an astonishing season in League One with Burton, it would be hard to see him be a regular starter in the top flight with his lack of experience in the top two tiers of English football.

Therefore, factors outside of his control could come to shape his career at Sheffield United, although the second-tier side’s fans will be hoping to see him in action as one of their top prospects.