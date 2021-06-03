Paddy Kenny identifies 30-year-old who would be a ‘massive signing’ for Sheffield United

Paddy Kenny insists that Tom Cairney would be a “massive signing” for Sheffield United if the Blades manage to complete a deal for the Fulham midfielder this summer.

Football League World were exclusively told last week that Slavisa Jokanovic is plotting a move for his former captain, after recently taking the reins at Bramall Lane.

Cairney thrived under Jokanovic at Fulham, particularly in 2016/17. The midfielder scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists, in a season where the Cottagers were defeated in the play-off semi-finals.

The following season, Cairney scored five goals and registered five assists as Fulham went on and won promotion, scoring the winning goal in the play-off final against Aston Villa.

TEAMtalk report that Cairney will cost around £10million this summer, though, which would be a substantial amount of money for the Blades to splash out following their return to the Championship.

Speaking to Football Insider, Paddy Kenny spoke about how much of a “massive signing” Cairney would be for United if he made the move to Bramall Lane this summer.

He said: “Neil Warnock took me everywhere he went. So if he [Jokanovic] can use his relationship with him to try and bring Cairney in, brilliant.

“Listen, Tom Cairney is an unbelievable player. Whether Sheffield United can persuade him to go, who knows?

“I’d be surprised if there isn’t some other Premier League clubs after him. So I imagine there would be a fair bit of competition.

“But if they could get him, he’d be a massive signing for them, no doubt.”

The Verdict

Cairney could be a superb signing for United given how he performed under Jokanovic in the Championship previously.

They need to add depth in midfield this summer, particularly with Sander Berge’s future up in the air.

It’s interesting, too, as for me, Cairney thrives in a number 10 role in a 4-2-3-1 formation, so could we see a change in style at United going forward?

It would be a statement of intent, but his goals and creativity from midfield could be key.