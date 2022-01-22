Paddy Kenny delivers stance on Wayne Rooney’s potential move from Derby County to Everton

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Everton should be looking at Derby County boss Wayne Rooney as a serious candidate for the managerial vacancy at Goodison Park, speaking in an interview with Football Insider.

36-year-old Rooney has done remarkably well with the Rams so far this season, not just dealing with on-field matters but issues off the pitch as well as the club were punished with a strict transfer embargo in the summer, limiting them to making just five signings.

Things went from bad to worse in September when the East Midlands club entered administration, automatically being deducted 12 points before suffering a further nine-point sanction for historic financial misdemeanours under Mel Morris.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

However, a remarkable run of form, winning 13 points from a possible 18 in their last six league matches, has given them real hope of staying afloat in the second tier and they have taken themselves to within eight points of safety going into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Rooney has been heavily commended for his role in this remarkable story, managing to get the most out of his inexperienced group of players, but the relegation battlers could be set to suffer a huge blow with the Manchester United legend reported to be one name on the Toffees’ shortlist to succeed Rafa Benitez.

Kenny is one man who believes that he and former England teammate Frank Lampard should be seriously considered for the job as the ex-Blade spoke to Football Insider.

He said: “Rooney is one of the names I would be looking at, along with Lampard.

“What he has done ridiculously well at Derby, if he keeps them up it will be one of the greatest achievements ever.

“He might not want to leave Derby because of his connection with them now.

“That being said, Derby might not be around in a few weeks time so he might be available soon.

“Whoever comes in, they need time to mould the club and to get their vision across.

“Everton can’t afford another manager who will be gone in 12 months, this has to be long-term now.”

The Verdict:

Rooney has done a remarkable job with his squad this season and considering the form they were in during the latter stages of the last campaign, their performances come as a real surprise.

To turn it around and fight against adversity as they have done is a credit to the 36-year-old’s managerial ability and this is why he deserves to be linked with Premier League clubs at this moment in time.

However, Kenny makes a good point regarding the Rams’ boss potentially wanting to stay at Pride Park. At this stage with their future in real danger, he won’t want to be seen to be jumping the sinking ship.

If he does stay, regardless of whether they survive or not, he will go down as a real hero in the East Midlands and at this early stage of his managerial career, that’s a fantastic achievement that he can take to other roles.

Everton must be a particularly attractive option to him though considering his links to the Toffees, although he may decide to wait it out and see what happens at Manchester United with Ralf Rangnick moving upstairs after this season.

That could potentially provide a pathway for a young boss like Rooney with Rangnick in support.