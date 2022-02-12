Paddy Kenny delivers honest verdict on Sheffield United’s automatic promotion chances

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to six matches with a goalless draw against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

It was a very even game with chances for both sides, although the Blades had double the amount of shots on target than their opposition with six to the Terriers’ three.

Ultimately though neither side could force the breakthrough and a win for United would have closed the gap on their Yorkshire rivals to just a point in the race for the play-offs.

It’s not just the top six that Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be looking at though as with 17 games left to play, they sit just 12 points off second position with a game in hand to boot.

Having lost just once in the league since Heckingbottom’s appointment as manager, United are one of the form teams in the division and their former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes that the club should be targeting the top two given some of the recent results that they’ve had.

“I think we have won eight of our last 10. A few weeks ago I would have snapped your hand off for play-offs,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“I’m looking further now. There are games in hand and with our form, I can see us putting pressure on second place.

“I’m quite confident we will make play-offs but I’m not ruling out getting second.

“The teams up there are quite inconsistent and no one is in as good form as Sheffield United.

“We’re top of the form table and if that continues who knows where we will finish.”

The Verdict

Many criticised the appointment of Heckingbottom to replace Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout – especially on the back of the Serb’s final match in charge which was a win over Reading.

But the ex-Barnsley and Leeds United manager has got them firing in a way that Jokanovic couldn’t, with the likes of Billy Sharp really thriving in recent weeks.

Along with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, the Blades are really coming good at the right time and if they continue their recent form going forward then they have to be in with a shout of automatic promotion.

Many will say that Fulham probably have the league wrapped up and that second position is all to play for, and there’s no reason that United can not be that team.