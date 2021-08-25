Paddy Kenny advises Man United’s Amad Diallo on whether he should join Sheffield United

Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny has said it would be a huge mistake from Manchester United winger Amad Diallo if he was to snub the Blades in favour of a move to the Premier League this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

The 19-year-old Ivorian, who joined the Red Devils in January for a deal worth up to €40m, has found it hard to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team thus far and the Norwegian manager has publicly stated he would be open to a potential loan deal.

This has put Championship outfit Sheffield United on red alert – and they were said to be considering a surprise offer for the highly-rated winger after seemingly missing out on Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott.

Slavisa Jokanovic is currently short of orthodox options on the wing after seeing the South Yorkshire side operate with a 5-3-2 formation under Chris Wilder in recent years, but may need at least two wide men before the window shuts if the Serbian wants to effectively revert to a four-at-the-back system.

However, a potential move for Diallo could be off the cards already with Fabrizio Romano reporting he wants to remain in the top flight as opposed to dropping down a division to ply his trade at Bramall Lane.

Paddy Kenny believes this would be a major mistake on the winger’s part and in an interview with Football Insider on this update from journalist Romano, he said: “It would be a big mistake (to snub Sheffield United).

“He’s 19 years old and he hasn’t played many games at a senior level. Why not go out and ply your trade at a massive club like Sheffield United?

“They haven’t had the best of starts but they will still want to be pushing for promotion. It would be a great opportunity for him and huge for Sheff U.

“They paid ridiculous money for him. He wants to play in the Premier League but he’s only played seven or eight games in his career.

“Get him out there, go an let him express himself and give him a chance to prove himself before he goes back Man United.”

The Verdict:

Although a move to the Championship would allow Diallo to show his class and potentially play a huge part in lifting Sheffield United up the table after a poor start, Manchester United wouldn’t be able to accurately measure whether he’s ready for first-team football at Old Trafford if he takes the step down.

And after arriving from Atalanta just seven months ago in a whopping €40m transfer deal, a move to the second tier would be a fall from grace.

But if he was to join anyone in the Championship, he would be well-served heading to Bramall Lane with the Blades’ history, promotion-winning manager at the helm, the likes of Sander Berge alongside him and the challenge of turning their season around.

It could be an exciting prospect for the Ivorian to arrive in South Yorkshire, but why would he drop down if there’s Premier League interest and they can guarantee him regular game time?

Paddy Kenny is right in saying this would be huge for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side though – potentially a game-changer for a club that have started their 2021/22 campaign in a disastrous fashion.