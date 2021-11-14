Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

'Pack your bags' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club's key figure during Gillingham draw

Published

1 min ago

on

Florian Kamberi’s 75th minute strike cancelled out Gillingham forward Vadaine Oliver’s opener midway through the first half, meaning Sheffield Wednesday were confined to another League One draw yesterday.

An unmarked Oliver tapped past Joe Wildsmith with 22 minutes on the clock to open the scoring, with Kamberi restoring parity with 15 left to play.

Yesterday’s draw was Wednesday’s fifth in six games, on a day where they could strengthen their push for a spot in the top six. 

The Owls remain two points from the play-off positions but have played a game more than Oxford United who currently occupy sixth place. 

No team in the division have drawn more games than Moore’s side, whilst only Plymouth Argyle at the League One summit have lost fewer. 

It is a season for Sheffield Wednesday where promotion is the sole ambition and given their summer recruitment and existing squad, sitting in eighth place is not quite good enough at present. 

Wednesday have some very difficult tests coming up in the next few weeks, with matches against MK Dons, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth all within the next month.

But before all of that, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to manager Darren Moore after their draw at home to Gillingham…


