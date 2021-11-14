‘Pack your bags’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club’s key figure during Gillingham draw

Florian Kamberi’s 75th minute strike cancelled out Gillingham forward Vadaine Oliver’s opener midway through the first half, meaning Sheffield Wednesday were confined to another League One draw yesterday.

An unmarked Oliver tapped past Joe Wildsmith with 22 minutes on the clock to open the scoring, with Kamberi restoring parity with 15 left to play.

Yesterday’s draw was Wednesday’s fifth in six games, on a day where they could strengthen their push for a spot in the top six.

The Owls remain two points from the play-off positions but have played a game more than Oxford United who currently occupy sixth place.

No team in the division have drawn more games than Moore’s side, whilst only Plymouth Argyle at the League One summit have lost fewer.

It is a season for Sheffield Wednesday where promotion is the sole ambition and given their summer recruitment and existing squad, sitting in eighth place is not quite good enough at present.

Wednesday have some very difficult tests coming up in the next few weeks, with matches against MK Dons, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth all within the next month.

But before all of that, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to manager Darren Moore after their draw at home to Gillingham…

With all the negativity who is going to manage our club? — Craig Cooper (@CraigCo48153013) November 13, 2021

Pack your bags and get out — Gaz Holland (@gaz_holland) November 13, 2021

Games to points is about 1.1. Not good enough. Moore Out still. — Chris Wright (@bowieoasis81) November 13, 2021

Put all his interviews together, same drivel every time. Inept, if he gets us up I’ll be amazed. Bores me to tears. — Stephen Cullen (@culoid) November 13, 2021

It's hard to see how DM motivates them🤔

The overall lack of quality in the side could be offset with more urgency throughout the team — bors (@Twoshortplancs) November 13, 2021

Same old same old? Getting boring Darren lightweight defenders who are physically no where near strong enough. — Swfcste77 (@swfcste77) November 14, 2021

Not good enough simple as that — Craig Vernon (@verns290117) November 13, 2021

Has he ever criticised the team for not taking the game more to the opposition? — Andy P (@AndyisLive) November 13, 2021