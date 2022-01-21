Pack starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

In the minds of Cardiff City fans, there would be no better way to end their recent barren run than with a Severnside derby win at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City host the Bluebirds on Saturday lunchtime with Steve Morison’s side having not won in the Championship since November – a run that has left them just four points above the relegation zone.

The Robins won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium thanks to an Andi Weimann brace and Morison will no doubt be determined to ensure they don’t complete a clean sweep in 2021/22.

The Cardiff boss suggested the game was likely to have “a bit of extra spice” and with that in mind, we’ve outlined the lineup we expect him to name at Ashton Gate tomorrow…

Alex Smithies remains in possession of the Bluebirds’ number one jersey but has not kept a clean sheet all season.

Should that change tomorrow it could mean that all three points head back to Wales with the visitors given Bristol City’s poor defensive record this term.

We can expect a back three of Curtis Nelson, former Robin Aden Flint, and Mark McGuinness, while Perry Ng and Cody Drameh look set to reprise their roles at wing-back.

The arrival of Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is an exciting one for Cardiff fans but handing him his debut in a Severnside derby would be a baptism of fire.

Instead, it would not be a surprise to see the experience Marlon Pack take Ryan Wintle’s place in central midfield with the 30-year-old no doubt keen to make an impact against his former club.

With Joe Ralls and Will Vaulks on either side of Pack, Morison should feel confident of causing problems for a Bristol City midfield that is set to be without Matty James.

Morison has confirmed that Kieffer Moore will be unavailable for Saturday’s game despite returning to training on Thursday but Max Watters could feature.

However, it seems likely Mark Harris and James Collins will be the Bluebirds’ front two.

They could have some luck against a Robins backline that has conceded the third-most goals in the Championship this term.