“Pacey, intelligent and technically gifted” – Middlesbrough set to battle Rangers and Watford for Aston Villa forward: The verdict

Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer.

As per TalkSPORT‘s Alex Crook, Boro, along with Rangers and Watford, hold an interest in the striker that spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Preston North End.

During that loan spell, the 21-year-old scored seven goals and registered one assist in 20 Championship appearances.

Billy Mulley

This would be a top signing for Middlesbrough, who are being linked with a number of forwards as Chris Wilder looks for attacking firepower so that his side can mount a push for automatic promotion push.

A pacey, intelligent and technically gifted forward, Cameron Archer has an excellent future in English football, whilst he is also impressing in the here and now.

Likely to play within a talented around him at Middlesbrough, a move to Teesside could be the last temporary spell that is required before he can go on and see more regular football at Aston Villa.

It will be interesting to see who Boro bring in up front for the upcoming Championship season, as there are some excellent options benign discussed.

Charlie Gregory

If Middlesbrough land Cameron Archer then it could make them one of the better teams in the league – and would certainly boost their forward line.

The youngster showed ability that belied his age with Preston last season and was exceptional despite having just half a season with them. It shows how good he was that Villa are thinking about using him next season.

If Boro could pull it off then, it could be a great deal for the club. Archer could guarantee goals and a full season could see him notch his best tally yet if he had regular football.

Boro really would be a force to be reckoned with if the likes of Archer sign.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a good bit of business from Middlesbrough.

During Archer’s loan spell at Preston, he showed he is more than capable of finding the back of the net at this level, and with a full season somewhere, you can only see him doing well.

Not only that, but goals are a real need for Boro.

Last season, Chris Wilder bemoaned the lack of productivity from his strikers, and with Connolly and Balogun returning to their parent clubs, they are a bit light in the department, too.

All things considered, then, this would be a really good bit of business by Boro as they look to once again challenge at the top end of the Championship table.