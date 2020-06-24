Pablo Hernandez update emerges as Leeds United gear up for Fulham meeting

Pablo Hernandez is expected back in Leeds United training today, but a clear indication of whether he is ready for a return to the starting XI will come from Marcelo Bielsa later this week.

Leeds were forced to head to Cardiff City last Sunday without the 35-year-old, with Bielsa’s side short of their best in the final third and suffering a 2-0 defeat in the Welsh capital.

According to Leeds Live, Hernandez is scheduled to return to training with Leeds’ first-team today, but any indication of whether he’s going to be able to feature in the starting XI this Saturday as the Whites take on Fulham remains to be seen.

So far this season the veteran playmaker has struck six goals and registered six assists in the Championship for Leeds; not a repeat of his blistering form that saw him clock 24 goal involvements last season, but enough to be a vital cog in Bielsa’s machine.

Without him, Tyler Roberts filled the No.10 role for Bielsa at Cardiff, making his first start for the side since the 1-0 win over Reading FC in November.

He was an attacking spark for Bielsa’s side and forced Alex Smithies into a decent save, but Leeds struggled to create spades of clear-cut chances on a tough afternoon.

The Verdict

It would be a major, major boost for Leeds to have Hernandez back this weekend.

A meeting with Fulham at Elland Road is about as big as they come at this stage of the season and Leeds have to make sure that seven points, at least, are still separating the pair by full-time.

Hernandez returning gives Leeds another dimension and there will be plenty of relieved people if Bielsa turns around tomorrow and tells us he’s fit enough to start.

Thoughts? Let us know!