Highlights Pablo Hernandez's time at Leeds United was memorable, but his stint at Swansea City was arguably more successful.

Hernandez's technical skills and classy play were utilised perfectly under manager Marco Bielsa at Leeds.

Hernandez played a crucial role in Swansea City's success, helping them win the EFL Cup and perform well in Europe.

Spanish winger Pablo Hernandez is remembered fondly for his years at Leeds United, but Swansea City fans will argue his best years were spent in South Wales.

The Spanish winger retired two years after leaving Elland Road in 2021, ending his career with hometown club Castellon. He left Leeds after keeping the Whites in the Premier League following their first promotion to the top flight in nearly two decades.

However, he is remembered by Leeds fans for his fantastic performances in the Championship and helping the club win the second-tier title in the 2019-2020 season.

Despite his heroics for the Whites, many argue that his stint at Swansea was more successful than his half-decade with the Yorkshire club.

Hernandez was superb at Leeds United

Spanish international Hernandez was an iconic player at Leeds during his five years at the club, starring as the club won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020.

He arrived at Leeds on a permanent deal in early 2017, having spent the first-half of the season on loan at the club, and impressed in his first two years with the Yorkshire club. Despite racking up goals and assists in these campaigns, it wouldn't be until Marco Bielsa took over as manager in 2018 that his true talent would be utilised.

In the fast-paced, attacking side managed by the Italian, Hernandez's technical skills and classy play was utilised perfectly.

Despite being 33-years-old and nearing the end of his career, he had arguably the best season of his career that year, netting 12 times and assisting 12 as the Whites suffered a heartbreaking play-off defeat at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Pablo Hernandez Leeds statistics - Transfermarkt Season Games Played Minutes Played Goals Assists 2020/21 16 417 0 2 2019/20 36 2502 9 9 2018/19 39 3333 12 12 2017/18 41 2973 7 9 2016/17 35 2859 6 8

Hernandez's form made him indispensable, and Bielsa had no choice but to play him as much as possible to give the side the best chance of winning.

The wide forward became a more permanent fixture in the starting eleven. He scored fantastic goals throughout the season, and Hernandez played a crucial role in the team's success.

While Patrick Bamford was the star striker for Leeds during their promotion season in 2020, it was Hernandez that controlled the game and used his creativity to unlock the impressive attack.

While his game time significantly dropped in the Premier League, the forward has gone down as a modern-day legend for many Leeds fans due to his performances in the Championship - the image above is a mural on the side of the Duck and Drake pub in the City Centre.

Swansea saw some of Hernandez's best

While he is probably best known for his spell at Leeds, Hernandez was arguably more successful during his brief stint with Swansea, with recency bias and popularity being key things.

His time at the Swans only lasted two years, but he left a lasting impression on the club before moving on.

The Spaniard joined the Swans in 2012 from Valencia, costing the side a then-record fee of £5.5 million. This was a year after Swansea's promotion to the Premier League for the first time, and the Spanish international was reunited with his former boss Michael Laudraup at the Liberty Stadium.

Then 27-years-old, the winger came to the club with big expectations, having won four caps for a Spain side that recently won two European Championships and a World Cup (although Hernandez did not play in those victories).

In his two years at the club, Hernandez was a key player for the Swans during arguably the most successful period in the side's history. In his first season at Swansea, they became the first Welsh side to win the EFL Cup, following a 5-0 victory over Bradford City in the final.

A victory over Valencia in Europe was the highlight of the season, with the 3-0 win coming away from home in one of the best results in Swansea history. They reached the knockout phase of the competition before being beaten by Italian side Napoli, but the journey was a highlight in the history of the South Wales club.

In his two seasons at the club, Swansea finished ninth and 12th with the help of Hernandez. He was a key part of the side, playing 57 league matches in two years and contributing five goals and 15 assists in the Premier League for an iconic Swansea side.

Sadly, his time at the Swans ended after the Europa League campaign. Manager Laudraup was sacked in February, and Hernandez followed him out the door in the summer. A loan move to Rayo Vallecano saw him continue to impress in La Liga, and he also had a stint in the Middle East before heading to Leeds.

While he did help Leeds to a historic promotion back to the Premier League, it is hard to argue that winning the EFL Cup and battling in Europe does not top that. They are different achievements and Hernandez had differing longevity at both clubs, but Swansea can certainly argue they had the best of him.