Pablo Hernandez sends message to Leeds United fans after securing PL promotion

Leeds United were last night promoted to the Premier League, after Huddersfield Town beat West Brom in the Championship.

It’s been an achievement 16-years in the making and finally, it’s happened. The Terriers boosted their own survival hopes with an impressive 2-1 win over Slaven Bilic’s side, helping out their Yorkshire counterparts with the win.

Soon after, Leeds fans congregated at Elland Road to celebrate. The players were in the ground too, watching on at the mounds of fans as they anticipated Premier League football.

One Pablo Hernandez was there of course, and the Spaniard shared this message on his Instagram story to celebrate:

His late goal against Swansea City last weekend helped put Leeds in position to be promoted before this weekend. The 35-year-old has scored eight goals in the league this season, once again proving to be one of the best attacking midfielders on show.

Now looking to complete his fourth season at the club, he’s managed to go from strength-to-strength each season and next time round, he’ll be looking to help his side out wherever he can in the top-flight.

He’s adored by Leeds fans, and they now have just two more games to ensure they go up to the Premier League as champions.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

A great achievement for all involved, and Hernandez has played as big a part as any in making it happen. It’ll be interesting to see what sort of role he plays for Leeds next season, and exciting to see how he’ll compete with the big names of the Premier League.