Pablo Hernandez sends heartwarming message to Gaetano Berardi as Leeds United injury blow is confirmed

Leeds United were dealt a frustrating injury blow during their win over Derby County at the weekend, as Gaetano Berardi was forced off with a knee injury during the first-half.

The club have since confirmed that Berardi has suffered an ACL tear, which throws his future at Leeds into doubt heading towards next season.

The defender is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be offered a new deal by the club.

Berardi has made 25 appearances in total during the 2019/20 season for Leeds, as they won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are eight points clear of second-placed West Brom heading into the final match of the season.

Leeds’ Pablo Hernandez took to Instagram to send his best wishes to Berardi after the extent of his injury was confirmed on Monday.

Hernandez has played a starring role in Leeds’ promotion into the top-flight, with the Spaniard chipping in with nine goals and seven assists in all competitions this term.

Leeds will be looking to complete this year’s league campaign with a positive result against relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict:

Leeds are facing a real dilemma this summer.

Berardi has been a fantastic servant to the club over the years, and it was good to see him playing his part in Leeds’ promotion-winning season.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if Leeds weren’t to offer him a new deal, as he won’t be available for selection for the foreseeable future.

It would be a hugely frustrating way for Berardi’s time with Leeds to reach a conclusion though.