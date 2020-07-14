Pablo Hernandez reveals Leeds United aspect that is important to squad

Pablo Hernandez has stressed the importance of Leeds United winning games with their own style and identity as focus at Elland Road switches to getting over the line in the race for promotion.

Leeds find themselves on a three-match winning spin now in the Championship and Hernandez’s 89th minute goal at Swansea City on Sunday put them within four points of promotion.

Despite a scrappy affair in Wales at the weekend, Leeds chipped away at Swansea and, eventually, a long break led by Luke Ayling opened up an opportunity for Hernandez to stroke the winner in off the post.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

Marcelo Bielsa insists that his side don’t throw Plan A out of the window and despite their desperation for a goal on Sunday, they continued to play the same patterns they always do.

And, analysing the game, Hernandez has talked about how important winning games with their own style is to Leeds.

“It’s a very good feeling because we know if we don’t win (against Swansea) the gap closes, but we know, today, was a massive win for us,” Hernandez said, as quoted in Leeds Live.

“After this our confidence is high because we know what we need to do in the pitch in every game and this is more important.

“We win games in our style with our football, with our identity and this is important for us. We need to finish the work in the next three games.”

Four points from three games will see Leeds into the Premier League now, with Bielsa’s side having to quickly turn attention to Thursday’s meeting with Barnsley at Elland Road.

There’s no room for error either, with West Brom and Brentford still lurking behind Leeds in the table.

The meeting with Barnsley is quickly backed up by a trip to Derby County, before Leeds wrap up the regular season against Charlton Athletic next Wednesday.

The Verdict

Leeds aren’t the type of side to panic and go route one if things aren’t working out, with their performance against Swansea proving that.

When Ayling picked up the ball, it would have been easy for him to launch it forwards for Patrick Bamford, but via some slick interplay on the right, he got into a crossing position and found Hernandez, who did the rest.

That will have been one of the most pleasing aspects of how Leeds beat Swansea on Sunday. They did it their way.

Hernandez understands the importance of that and focus doesn’t look like it is going to slip any time soon.

Thoughts? Let us know!