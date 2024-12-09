Pablo Hernández has claimed Leeds United deserve to be in the Premier League.

The former midfielder was a crucial player at Elland Road during Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure as manager.

The Spaniard made 167 league appearances for the Whites across five campaigns for the club, including 36 in Bielsa’s title winning side in 2019/20.

But Leeds find themselves back in the Championship again under Daniel Farke, where they are competing against Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland for automatic promotion.

Pablo Hernández issues promotion message to Leeds

Hernández has claimed that Leeds need to be back in the Premier League, and that this is where the club belongs.

He has even predicted that European football could return to Elland Road in the next five years.

“I watch the games if I can,” said Hernández, via Leeds Live.

"The right place for Leeds is the Premier League.

“I hope they come back and we can see the Leeds games again in the Premier League next year and why not watch Leeds in Europe in a few years? I think it's a possibility.

“If that happens, for sure, I'll come back to watch some games at Elland Road."

Pablo Hernández makes Leeds career claim

Hernández has also opened up on his time with the Yorkshire outfit, revealing that it was the best time of his career.

"I always say it was the best chapter in my career," he added.

"My five years in Leeds was a very special time for me.

"The four years in the Championship and the last year in the Premier League were amazing for me and my family. I received a lot of love from the Leeds fans.

“I tried to always give my best for them and I just have good memories from Leeds.

"The fans love the club and the players. If you give 100%, you know they are always behind you supporting you and the team.

"From the first day, I felt this love - not just at Elland Road but at away games, too.

“It was unbelievable when we went to play in London and five or six thousand fans went to watch the game to support the team.

“It was amazing."

Farke’s side are currently second in the Championship table ahead of a crunch clash with fifth-place Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening at Elland Road.

Hernández had a special connection with Leeds supporters

Hernández first came into English football through Swansea City, but he will be remembered more for his time in Yorkshire by most due to the impact he had at Elland Road.

The player grew a special connection with supporters, so it is no surprise to see him reveal it as the best time in his career.

Leeds saw him at the tail-end of his playing days, and many will wonder what he could’ve achieved had he arrived sooner.

And he obviously thinks highly of what Farke and the club are doing now, as European football at Elland Road in the near future would be an impressive feat to achieve given their current position.