Former Leeds United teammates Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich are among those to respond to Liam Cooper's message to Whites supporters ahead of an uncertain summer.

Cooper apologised "to everyone we failed" and promised that he "will never turn my back on my club" despite not knowing "which direction the club will go in terms of players ".

Leeds United's Championship preparations

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season, meaning they'll be back playing Championship football next term after three years away.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Elland Road outfit - with owner Andrea Radrizzani expected to sell the club to American buyers this summer, Sam Allardyce reportedly set to discuss whether he'll stay on this week, and a squad exodus a possibility after dropping out of the top flight.

With a strong enough summer, Leeds will be among the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League next season but there is plenty that needs to be sorted out.

Liam Cooper's honest message to Leeds United fans

One player that is unlikely to be on the move is Cooper, the club captain that played a vital role in their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa a few years ago and was a regular fixture in the top flight as well.

The Scot has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt and honest message to supporters - apoligising for the disappointing relegation and pledging not to turn his back on the club.

Cooper's message has been well received by fans and caught the attention of some of his former teammates - Hernandez and Klich.

When does Liam Cooper's Leeds United contract expire?

Cooper will enter the final year of his contract this summer - with the long-term deal he signed in 2019 set to expire in 2024.

Even so, it would be a surprise to see the Whites look to cash in on him as he's proven himself a quality centre-back in the Championship in the past and they will need leaders like him in the dressing room next season.

There will likely be a fair few players leaving the club this summer so keeping a player like Cooper around makes sense.

His message suggests he's not been given any reassurance about his Elland Road future yet but that will likely come once a decision is made about a manager for the 2023/24 campaign.