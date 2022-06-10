Ozan Tufan sets his aims for next season with Hull City

Although the transfer window officially opens today, Hull City have already completed the signing of Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce.

The midfielder comes into the club on the back of a disappointing loan spell with Watford last season having made just nine appearances before Roy Hodgson terminated the loan deal in January.

According to former Watford manager Claudio Ranieri, it was not quality that let Tufan down but rather an inability to adapt to the Premier League.

Furthermore, Watford academy coach Omer Riza felt the speed of the league shocked him and the player needed to work hard and be well disciplined if he was going to adapt to the league.

However, according to Hull Live, the 27-year-old is keen to do well and be successful for Hull City feeling as though he has a point to prove.

With the doubters he has after his time at Watford, he is determined to prove them wrong and showcase his talent in the Championship this season.

Whether he will deliver will have to be seen this season although it sounds as though he will be eager when pre-season training comes around – something that could help him as he never got a pre-season last year.

The Verdict:

You can understand why there will be concerns over the players fitness and ability to keep up in a league that’s packed full of fixtures with often little turn around in between.

However, as previously mentioned, this year he will get his pre-season training and hopefully that can help to ease him into the pace of the league.

Furthermore, although his time with Watford didn’t go to plan, it must be considered how many different managers they had last season and the fact things were going so badly on the pitch as that must be a hard environment for anyone never mind if they are trying to adapt.

Whether he pulls it out of the bag this season we will have to wait and see but it sounds as though the player is keen to produce some good performances.